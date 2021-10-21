Protective and flexible packaging solutions manufacturer Pregis is partnering with inVia Robotics to improve pick, pack and replenishment by automating fulfilment operations.

× Expand Pregis Pregis and inVia Robotics partner to increase warehouse productivity

Both companies’ engineers have integrated AI-driven software and autonomous mobile robots with packaging systems. Pregis’ automation solutions are typically integrated into end-of-line work cells which the company refers to as the ‘perimeter around the parcel’. This includes Pregis’ Sharp brand of bagging machines, as well as air-, foam- and paper-based protective packing systems.

The objective is to extend automation capabilities throughout the fulfilment process, delivering greater operational efficiencies, increasing order accuracy, and improving pack cycle times.

David Schuda, Vice President of Technology, Pregis, said: “Pregis prides itself in working collaboratively with fulfilment operations to ensure all aspects of production are as efficient as possible. That means bringing in partners and developing integrated solutions to optimise results. That’s exactly why we partnered with inVia—to improve upstream pick and pack operations, as well as boosting labor efficiencies.”

inVia’s fully autonomous robots move goods from pick grids to pack stations and then back for replenishment. A warehouse management system sends shipping labels to pack stations where Pregis’ end-of-line systems increase throughput. The Pregis-inVia automated solution can improve productivity ten-fold over manual processes to meet consumer demand and provide a quick return on investment.

inVia Robotics Co-Founder and CEO Lior Elazary said: "Our goal is to bring efficiency into every step of the fulfilment process in our customers' warehouse in order to enable exponential growth for their business. Strategic partners like Pregis help us integrate additional automation into warehouse operations, ensuring goods, people and equipment are all flowing without interruption."

Fulfilment operators are invited to visit ‘Pregis IQ’, Pregis’ innovation centre, to experience a demo of the integrated solution.