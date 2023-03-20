Proco Machinery launches automation systems for packaging industry

Proco Machinery, a manufacturer of automation systems for the custom bottling and packaging industry, has announced the launch of a new collaborative robot packer to address the growing labour shortages in the packaging industry. The Proco Collaborative Robot Packer promises a one-year payback to customers.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

John McCormick, President of Proco Machinery said: "We understand that labor shortages are becoming more common in the packaging industry, and that manufacturers need solutions that can help them reduce their labour costs and increase efficiency. Our new collaborative robot packer is designed to be flexible, versatile, and easy to use, helping our customers stay competitive in their markets."

Over the years, Proco says it has developed a wide range of labour-saving automated machinery and equipment throughout the U.S. and Canada. But in recent years, the company claims that the packaging industry has faced a growing labour shortage, and manufacturers are looking for ways to improve productivity while reducing their reliance on manual labour.

The company claims that the new Proco Collaborative Robot Packer is designed to work alongside human operators to increase efficiency and performance. The new robot packer can perform a range of tasks, from testing containers to packing them into cases.

Proco claims that the system is modular and on castors, making it easy to use and flexible in operation. With its design, the company believes the system can be easily adapted to different container shapes and sizes, making it an ideal solution for the growing complexity of packaging applications.

McCormick added: "We have always been committed to partnering with our customers on a long-term basis, providing customized automation solutions that fit their unique requirements, Our new collaborative robot packer is just the latest example of this commitment."