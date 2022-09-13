Shibaura Machine to showcase the future of injection moulding robotics applications at K 2022

Industrial robot and injection moulding manufacturer, Shibaura Machine will exhibit at K 2022 to demonstrate its latest technology and supported by its premier industrial robot distributor for Europe, TM Robotics.

Shibaura Machine is the new name for Toshiba Machine — the long-established manufacturer of industrial robots and injection moulding machines from Japan. At K 2022, Shibaura Machine will exhibit the TVM1200, a six-axis robot from the expansive TVM robot range. The TVM1200 will be operating in a cell servicing application, working in partnership with three injection moulding machines.

The TVM1200 is a vertically articulated robot series that can be used in various industries.

At K, the TVM1200 robot will demonstrate its reach and payload for loading and unloading applications. This model can achieve a reach of 1,418mm and payloads of up to 15kg, but is also available in a smaller and larger option — the TVM900 and TVM1500, respectively. This range can also be customised to meet cleanroom specifications.

The TVM1200 robot can be combined with Shibaura Machine’s robot vision recognition package TSVision3D, in which two integrated high-speed cameras achieve model registration without the need for complex CAD data. For the plastics and rubber industries, could this be useful for increasing the efficiency and accuracy of bin-picking applications? Nigel Smith, Managing Director of TM Robotics, thinks so: “TM Robotics has long supplied Shibaura Machine robots for loading and unloading of injection moulding applications. Many end users have traditionally chosen Cartesian X-Y gantry style robots for these applications, but there are actually far more options available. The TVM1200 demonstration at K 2022 will evidence this and demonstrate our expertise in automation for the plastic and rubber industries.”

The partnership will exhibit from Hall 15, Booth B21.