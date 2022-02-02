Sumitomo (SHI) Demag rolls out new robot series

Answering plastic processors calls for a compact automation series designed for injection moulding machines, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has launched its own range of cartesian robots engineered in-house. To support the roll out to the British market from the start of 2022, the UK company has appointed Richard Nicolson as their new automation specialist to assist with commissioning and installation.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag's SAM-C series

Offering fully integrated deployment from a single supplier, the new Sumitomo Automation Machine-C (SAM-C) proprietary robot series delivers the smallest injection moulding footprint comprising robot and material handling technology, enabling plastic manufacturers to deploy UKCA conforming automation solutions into production lines faster and smarter.

Responding to increasing demands from the medical, healthcare, aerospace, automotive, electronics and packaging sectors, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has focused its efforts on developing scalable units with more automation functional elements. Available in four payload sizes – three, five, 10 and 20kg – the ‘handle & place’ SAM-C robots are designed for injection moulding machines with clamping force sizes between 50 and 500 tons, and for standard applications with cycle times of 10 seconds and higher.

Further robot kinematics and functional elements will roll out in the next couple of years.

Aside from robotics, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has paid specific attention to the conveyor belts and safety features. The company has applied pragmatic manufacturing solutions tailored to the injection moulding process, including handling, storage and buffer systems.

MD Nigel Flowers said: “For many of our customers, automation is helping them to address the skills and recruitment challenges. Acute staffing shortages continues to be a real pain point. Even smaller UK firms are now recognising the possibilities and how robots can help keep the wheels of the sector turning, with minimal human intervention.”

As a scalable solution, the new SAM series meets future Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing requirements. Additionally, the robots all incorporate the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s "myConnect" web-based software solution.