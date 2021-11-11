Tailor-made process-data acquisition: Kistler at SPS 2021

At SPS 2021 (23-25 November) in Nuremberg, Germany, the Kistler Group will showcase its broad range of assembly and testing systems for the automation of production.

Visitors will see first-hand the current possibilities for process-data acquisition on the way to the Smart Factory, and Kistler will highlight the potential of digitally networked systems based on its extensive portfolio: from sensors for measuring torque, to complete solutions for the joining process.

A customer-specific complete package will be demonstrated at the Kistler booth with a Smart Single Station, a turnkey, modular assembly and testing system. Smart Single Stations are autonomous or line-integrated assembly and testing solutions based on Kistler components and systems and carry out high-precision process steps. With the aid of these solutions, which encompass the entire Kistler product portfolio, production costs can be cut, quality improved and resources saved.

An important step on the way to the Smart Factory in keeping with the goals of Industry 4.0 consists in directly transforming analog measurement signals into digital data. Kistler is the only manufacturer to offer two digital charge amplifiers to digitalise the measuring chain for piezoelectric sensors: the dICA (industrial ethernet technology) and the mICA (IO-link technology). IO-link technology offers users real-time data for monitoring the status of systems and measuring chains, bridging the gap between analog and digital communications technologies. Users benefit both from the durability and dynamic performance of piezoelectric sensors and the resistance of digital data to interference, as well as from the seamless communications down to the sensor level. In turn, the dICA is designed for industrial applications involving the control of particularly time-critical processes, e.g. joining and pressing processes.

Kistler will show the gains in transparency and control offered by on-demand data involving cost- and resource-efficient electromechanical NC joining modules. The modes of operation and the benefits of electromechanical systems will be demonstrated with the applications spring testing, interlocking and blocking force. The three force-and-displacement-monitored joining modules NCFT, NCFR and NCFE stand out for their high precision and flexibility, which particularly benefit the automotive and medical technology sectors. Electromechanical servo-presses offer substantially higher general efficiency and outstanding energy efficiency in comparison to classical hydraulic or pneumatic systems.

The high-performance sensors from the KiTorq series are another part of the digital concept that will be presented at the booth. As torque or flange sensors, their main use is for testing electric motors in the automotive industry. In combination with the OPC-UA-capable process monitoring system maXYmos TL, these sensors can easily be connected to machine controls and communicate with upstream management systems.

To provide its customers the best possible digital analytical tools, Kistler is constantly exploring new solutions and has expanded its portfolio for optimizing data storage, management and analysis. In terms of enhancing processes and improving profitability, Kistler offers not only trusted competence in measuring systems, but also application expertise, software excellence and extensive analytics expertise.