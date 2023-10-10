Solvay expands chemical bonding technology

Solvay, a specialty materials producer, has expanded its range of FusePly chemical bonding technology with a second product, FusePly 250,Designed to bond composite structures at 250°F and higher.

Solvay

The new product complements the previous FusePly 100 grade, introduced in 2018 which has now been renamed FusePly 350 to reflect its compatibility with 350°F cure film adhesives.

The company claims that both grades offer step-change bonding performance and durability and can easily be integrated into existing manufacturing processes as an upgrade for traditional surface preparation methods.

It is claimed that FusePly is a breakthrough composite bonding technology resulting in covalent bonds between adhesives and composite structures. While it handles and processes like a conventional peel ply product, it creates a reliable chemically functionalized composite surface which eliminates time and labor intensive surface preparation steps and assembly processes.

“The reliability and robustness of bonded structures are a top priority for users of composites in safety critical applications in aerospace and other demanding markets” says Stephen Heinz, VP Research and Innovation for Solvay’s global Composite Materials business unit. “We developed FusePly, a fundamentally new bonding approach, to meet the needs of leading aircraft OEMs and enable them to take full advantage of composites for lighter, stronger structures.”

FusePly 250 will officially be launched at the upcoming CAMX Composites and Advanced Materials Expo in Atlanta from October 30 to November 02, where Solvay is exhibiting at Booth W46.

