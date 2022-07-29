Wilmington Machinery will return to K to celebrate 50 years of business

Celebrating its 50th year in business, Wilmington Machinery continues to be a leader in low-pressure structural foam moulding machinery and high-speed rotary blow moulding.

× Expand Wilmington Machinery

Demand for low pressure injection moulding machinery is strong. Wilmington has continued to find new applications for vertical structural foam presses. The vertical press allows for the installation of nearly two machines in the footprint of one traditional horizontal press. With the platens parallel to the floor mould changes are quick and easy.

Wilmington’s line of General-Purpose Structural Foam Machines has had a major overhaul with new elevated designs. The elevated design allows for large overhanging moulds to clear the floor and part removal under the platen. The updated controls package offers large touch screens with configurable split screens, multi-function trend analysis screens that can be customised, and OEM trends that can be selected to monitor the process.

The versatility of low-pressure structural foam machines continues to be used with the integrated gas assist controls as well as Wilmington’s redesigned structural web nozzles to channel the gas where needed.

Wilmington has also had great success helping moulders transition multiple high-pressure moulds to run together in one large platen (up to 108” x 186”) low-pressure injection moulding machine, utilising the nitrogen gas to reduce part densities and save on cycle times and raw materials.

With the Wilmington quick die change packages, moulders can use integrated hydraulic die clamp controls and magnetic platens to reduce downtime.

Wilmington Machinery is also expanding its lab/trial capabilities with a new LUMINA 2400HE. The 2400HE has 500 tonnes of clamping force with an 80” x 70” platen and will be equipped to trial gas assist, structural web, gas counter pressure, and high-pressure moulds looking to make the switch to lower density structural foam. The lab is available to those looking to trial new materials, additives, fillers, compounds, moulds or just experimentation.

At K 2019, Rob Coker spoke with Wilmington Machinery President Russ La Belle. Read the full interview in EPPM Magazine, issue 21.6.