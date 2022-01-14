AIMPLAS expands testing capacities

The emission of compounds in vehicle interiors has a direct effect on people’s health and safety and the automotive industry strictly controls these emissions through highly restrictive standards. Manufacturers must therefore perform a series of tests to ensure that plastic materials in vehicle interiors meet established emission levels.

The laboratories at AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, were the first in Spain to obtain ENAC international accreditation for odour emission tests in the interior of vehicles. The number of accredited emissions tests has increased over the years to include testing for total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs), formaldehyde and other aldehydes such as ketones, fogging tests and tests for volatile organic compounds in air through thermal desorption (VOC and FOG).

At a recent audit by ENAC, AIMPLAS was accredited for the one cubic-metre chamber emission method, which is now included with the other emissions tests accredited in accordance with standards PV 3942, VDA 276, ISO 12219-4, GS 97014-3, D49 3085 and VCS 1027, 2769. This test makes it possible to validate large parts under analysis conditions that are closer to real use while controlling the heating time, temperature, humidity and air flow.