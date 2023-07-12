Ascend Performance Materials showcases automotive resins and fibres

Ascend Performance Materials recently showcased its expanded portfolio of resin and fibre technologies during the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2023 in Nagoya, Japan.

× Expand Ascend automotive range

“Electrification has created several new challenges for automotive engineers,” says John Isaacson, business development leader for Japanese OEMs at Ascend. “Our growing range of polyamide technologies are engineered to meet the high expectations of consumers and the increasingly strict requirements of regulatory bodies in this dynamic global market.”

Products and technologies in the focus of Ascend’s exhibit will include:

Starflam X-Protect, a family of high-performance PA66 resins that enhances the safety of batteries and battery casings. The company claims It offers extreme heat resistance far beyond typical flame retardant (FR) polyamides to withstand direct flame exposure at 1100°C for 15 minutes – giving EV passengers more time to escape in the event of a battery thermal runaway.

Vydyne AVS, an advanced PA66 anti-vibration technology designed to dramatically dampen high-frequency noises in EVs for a ‘crypt-quiet’ cruising experience – proven in Cadillac’s LYRIQ and recently recognized with a 2023 Ringier Innovation Award.

HiDura ThermaPlus, a new proprietary PA66 technology that delivers what the company says is superior property retention at high temperatures over time for automotive wire harness and cable retainers – pushing long-term heat resistance beyond the capability of standard PA46 without sacrificing ductility, processability or mechanical properties.

HiDura LCPA, long-chain PA610 and PA612 compounds and resins for exceptional chemical resistance and durable dimensional stability of fuel line and cooling circuit components, tubing and brake line coatings.

Trinohex Ultra, a high-performance electrolyte additive that plays a crucial role in improving the safety, performance and cycle life of EV lithium-ion batteries by forming a protective layer on the cathode – now also with REACH registration in China and Europe.

Nylon industrial fibers (NIF), for airbag fabrics in the 420 to 840 fine denier range and tire cord with micro deniers between 840 and 2520.

ReDefyne, a portfolio of sustainable polyamides created with up to 100% pre- and post-consumer recycled polyamide 66 or 6 to provide a low carbon footprint and reliable performance, even in demanding applications.

Complementing this growing portfolio for advanced automotive applications, Ascend has recently acquired facilities in China, India and Mexico to serve automakers more efficiently and develop solutions locally.

“Our goal is to be a more global and diversified partner to our customers. Our new compounding facility in San Jose Iturbide, Mexico brought us closer to a manufacturing hub for Japanese OEMs and our expanding engineered materials portfolio makes the transition to electrification easier,” said Mr. Isaacson.

"We are excited to showcase our new technologies and products that help the auto industry meet both its sustainability goals and consumer expectations of safety and reliability,” said Mr. Kazuya Matsuzawa, Ascend’s Japan commercial leader. “We look forward to engaging with visitors at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2023 and demonstrating how Ascend Performance Materials is driving innovation and sustainability in the industry.”