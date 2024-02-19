Automotive Experts Meet Again In Würzburg To Showcase Plastic Films Innovations

Key Highlights:

The "Films + Vehicle / Plastic Films in Mobility" conference will be held for the second time this year under the auspices of the SKZ Plastics Center in Würzburg, Germany. The event, which has been established for more than 15 years, is dedicated to design and technology trends for interior and exterior applications in the automotive industry. SKZ also organised the popular event last year.

The SKZ Plastics Center invites everyone for the second time to the symposium "Film and Vehicle / Plastic Films in Mobility", which will take place on April 23rd and 24th at the Congress Centrum Würzburg.

The event, chaired by Dirk Pophusen, global segment manager, Specialty Films Consumer & Industrial Solutions, Covestro Deutschland AG, promises an exciting insight into the latest developments and innovations in the field of plastic films in the mobility industry. The symposium provides an exclusive platform for experts, researchers and industry representatives to share their expertise and shape the future of plastic films in automotive construction.

Sustainability and AI key topics

This year's symposium will again feature a number of informative presentations by renowned industry experts, including topics such as the use of AI to optimise the use of recycled materials, sustainability aspects in the evaluation of optical glass components, solar module integration, and smart surfaces. The symposium will cover all aspects of film technology along the entire process chain - from film production, related printing and film forming technologies, to film back-injection technologies and other integration processes.

Prof. Dr. Stefan Bratzel invited to the conference

As a special highlight, automotive expert Prof. Dr. Stefan Bratzel, founder and director of the Center of Automotive Management (CAM) in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, could be won over.

Stefan Bratzel's research focuses on the conditions for success and survival of automotive manufacturers and suppliers, as well as future mobility issues. On the basis of empirical studies, he examines innovation trends in the automotive industry and the business models of large IT groups and derives theses on the mobility of the future. As a renowned industry expert, he is one of the most quoted automotive economists in Germany in the press, radio and television.

"Trend towards regionalisation"

"The trend toward regionalisation in favour of greater supply chain security will reduce globalisation. Higher costs due to environmental issues such as the CO₂ levy and electric mobility are leading to major changes in automobility. I am looking forward to taking a controversial look at this topic in my keynote speech at 'Folien+Fahrzeug' 2024 and then discussing it with the participants," said Stefan Bratzel in his pre-conference talk.

Accompanying exhibition

"We are pleased to have a committee of true industry experts and specialists on board. This allows us to create a program that is not only current, but also offers professional depth. I'm always pleased to see how participants engage in discussions and exchanges outside of the presentations. This is often where new ideas and projects are born," said Andre Gstrein, conference organiser and SKZ product manager. In addition to the presentations, the symposium also provides ample opportunity for networking and direct interaction with experts and industry colleagues. Companies will also have the opportunity to showcase their latest products and innovations at the accompanying exhibition.