Avient announces material solutions for North American market

Avient Corporation, a provider of sustainable material solutions and services, has announced the availability of a material solutions platform for electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) applications for the North American market.

This portfolio of EVSE polymer solutions includes colourants,, additives, and specialty engineered materials that the company claims can improve the performance and aesthetics of Level 1, 2, and direct current (DC) electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Fueled by EV growth, the demand for public charging equipment is rising in the U.S., with over one million stations estimated to be built in the next eight years. This creates a need for materials and technologies that must meet critical performance standards in EVSE applications. To help address these needs in North America and globally, Avient says it offers a broad portfolio of specialty formulations including UL 94 recognized colorants, flame retardants, antimicrobial technology, special visual effects, and more.

“With the expected growth in electric vehicles, there will logically be a much greater need for EV charging stations,” said Mayendran Pillay, marketing director, Color & Additives North America. “We have established a comprehensive set of material solutions that will help boost both the design, function, and appeal of these charging units.”

Avient claims its materials can address key EVSE performance, function, and design areas including outdoor durability, impact resistance, thermal management, and fire safety. In addition, sustainable formulations are available for enhancements such as lightweighting or paint replacement and volatile organic compound (VOC) reduction.