BMPT working with Elix Polymers in automotive collaboration

Beijing Beiqi Mould & Plastic Technology Co. (BMPT), a supplier of automotive exterior parts for premium OEMs, has selected ELIX Polymers ABS H801 for the spoilers of the new Mercedes- Benz model GLA and GLB series. This is based on an intensive collaboration between BMPT,Mercedes-Benz, Sinochem and ELIX Polymers.

The company claims ELIX ABS H801, an ABS grade modified with polycarbonate (PC), has a number of advantages that make this material suited for the manufacture of spoilers. These advantages include high stiffness, heat and impact resistance, as well as ‘paintability’. The density of this material is 4% lower than the previously used PC/ABS grades for this application, which means important weight reductions can be achieved.

According to BMPT, both the tensile modulus (2400 MPa) and flexural modulus (2300 MPa) of ELIX ABS H801 are higher than many PC/ABS grades with a greater PC content. Its impact resistance, with a Charpy notched impact strength at 23°C of 30 kJ/m2, is in the highest range of an ABS grade. BPMT also claims that high stiffness and impact are combined with a very good thermal resistance (Vicat B50 of 105°C).

According to the company, By using glue joints to assemble the parts, further cost savings are achieved, as there is no need to purchase sophisticated and expensive vibration welding machines or equipment.In addition to this, at the vehicle’s end of life, the entire spoiler part can be treated as one single piece of PC/ABS, without the need to selectively separate the parts.

ELIX ABS H801 is approved for global Automotive OEMs and has been used in several exterior and interior applications. In 2022 ELIX also developed what the company claims is a more sustainable version called ELIX E-LOOP H801 MR, containing mechanically recycled feedstocks to help reduce the environmental footprint.

ELIX Polymers, a member of Sinochem International, is a manufacturer of ABS (Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene) resins and derivatives in Europe. Operating from its head office in Tarragona, Spain, and with sales support teams in all key markets, the company is a provider of tailor-made solutions for thermoplastics applications.