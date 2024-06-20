Borealis introduces glass-fibre reinforced PP for automotive applications

Key Highlights:

Borealis introduces Borcycle GD3600SY, a glass-fibre reinforced polypropylene (PP) compound with 65% post-consumer recycled (PCR) polymer content.

Its first application will be in centre console carriers for the new Peugeot 3008, developed in partnership with Plastivaloire and Stellantis.

This development proactively addresses the expected requirements of the forthcoming European End-of-Life Vehicles regulation and marks a significant step towards a circular economy for plastics.

Borealis introduces Borcycle GD3600SY, a glass-fibre reinforced polypropylene (PP) compound with 65% post-consumer recycled (PCR) polymer content. It will first be used in automotive interiors in a landmark project delivered in partnership with Plastivaloire, a thermoplastic injection specialist and Tier 1 supplier to the automotive sector, and Stellantis, an OEM and the owner of 14 automotive brands.

Borcycle GD3600SY is part of the Borcycle M portfolio of mechanically recycled polyolefins for demanding applications. It contains 30% glass fibres, meaning that almost the entire polymer fraction of the product is made from post-consumer recycled PP. It will initially be used in centre console carriers for the new Peugeot 3008, marking the first instance of a compound with 65% PCR PP being used in series production for large automotive interior applications.

This development proactively addresses the expected requirements of the forthcoming European End-of-Life Vehicles regulation. This stipulates that 25% of the plastic used in new vehicles must come from recycled sources, with a clear focus on mechanical and post-consumer recycling. Given that polypropylene accounts for about one-third of the plastic in cars, compounds like Borcycle GD3600SY will play a critical role in achieving these circularity goals.

Historically, mechanically recycled plastics from post-consumer waste streams have been of low and inconsistent quality, making them unsuitable for demanding automotive applications. However, advanced recycling technologies like Borcycle M have overcome these limitations: By combining sorting, cleaning, and extrusion steps, it converts household waste streams into high-quality PCR polymers that meet the demanding standards of the automotive industry while also advancing circularity.

Shanila Baseley, Borealis global commercial vice president, Advanced Products & Mobility, Commercial Excellence & Business Intelligence, stated: “Accelerating the transition to a circular economy requires strong partnerships and innovative approaches. We are proud that our collaboration with Plastivaloire and Stellantis in the spirit of EverMinds has resulted in this significant step towards sustainability in the automotive sector and is further evidence of our commitment to reinventing essentials for sustainable living.”

“In the automotive market, Borealis introduced Borcycle GD3600SY in Q4 2023. Stellantis is the leading OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) implementing this technology, deploying it in our centre console carriers in vehicle interiors. This reinforces our commitment to sustainability by engaging our supply base in a shared journey towards circularity,” explained Danielly Pierozan Cortes, global head of Resins & Compounds at Stellantis.

Borealis and its partners have been recognised as finalists in the category “Automotive, Electrical & Electronic Product” in the Plastic Recycling Awards Europe 2024 for the centre console carrier made from Borcycle GD3600SY. The product will be showcased at PIAE 2024 in Mannheim, Germany, 19–20 June, and at PRSE 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 19–20 June.

“Developed and manufactured in France, the centre console structure of the new Peugeot 3008, produced with Borealis’ new Borcycle M GD3600SY grade, is a major step towards a more sustainable automotive industry. Our participation in the 2024 Plastic Recycling Europe award underlines Plastivaloire’s commitment to sustainability and circularity,” said Dominique Manceau, innovation director at Plastivaloire.

The qualification of Borcycle GD3600SY for the Peugeot 3008 centre console carriers marks another milestone in Borealis’ EverMinds ambition to accelerate the transition to a circular economy. It also serves as an example of the company’s spirit of partnership with the mobility sector, moving ahead together to a more sustainable future.