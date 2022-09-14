Swedish electric performance car company Polestar is accelerating its work to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by welcoming new partners to the Polestar 0 project, among them is polymer compounder HEXPOL TPE.

× Expand Polestar HEXPOL TPE named as partner in Polestar O climate-neutral car project

The Polestar 0 project is Polestar’s moon-shot goal of creating the first truly climate-neutral car by 2030 without offsetting. The project will work to identify and eliminate all greenhouse gas emissions from the extraction of raw materials to when the car is delivered to the customer, as well as the end-of-life handling. The partnership agreement is with HEXPOL TPE’s site in Åmål, Sweden.

HEXPOL TPE will support the project with their knowledge and capabilities in thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) and soft polymer compounds. Including research into advancing possibilities with bio-based and recycled content. The project’s scope will also involve supply chain mapping to identify all root sources of emissions and investigate logistics systems with zero CO2 emissions.

Hans Pehrson, leader of the Polestar 0 project, said: “A project of this ambition requires partners at the cutting-edge of their industries and which are fully engaged in our bold vision. That’s why I’m looking forward to HEXPOL TPE becoming a crucial part of our team as we find solutions for developing an entirely climate-neutral supply chain. HEXPOL TPE’s expertise … will be invaluable in our mission and will play an integral role in pioneering new and innovative technologies to achieve what has so far been impossible.”

Thomas Nilsson, Managing Director, HEXPOL TPE, added: “This is a very inspiring project to be part of. It aligns with our work to enable a systems transformation in the polymer industry. To bring a true change, we need to collaborate on an unprecedented scale. We’ve already started the work and are excited to see where we go.”