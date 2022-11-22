INEOS and Polestar launch new partnership

Independent Volvo spin-off and electric car manufacturer Polestar has introduced INEOS BIOVYN in its brand new Polestar 3 SUV.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO describes the new model as: “defining the heart of Polestar in terms of size, luxury, ambition and design.”

Features in the vehicle include MicroTech seat upholstery which is made from BIOVYNTM.

At the launch of the Polestar 3, Maximillian Missoni, Head of Polestar Design said: “We decided that we wouldn’t choose the easy way of quoting old paradigms of traditional car design. On this path, we asked ourselves how we could combine the benefits of vinyl upholsteries with a better process to achieve our sustainability target, and the solution is MicroTech.”

MicroTech uses on BIOVYN to reduce the carbon footprint of the upholstery. BIOVYN bio- attributed vinyl. It is made of 100% renewable feedstock that Polestar claim does not compete with the food chain. It replaces fossil based raw materials with renewable materials obtained from crude tall oil, a byproduct of coniferous tree pulping.

It has the same properties as traditional PVC, but polestar is the world’s first bio-attributed PVC available for commercial use that enables a carbon footprint reduction of over 70%. It is also the first PVC product certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials.

Geir Tuft, CEO of INEOS Inovyn said of the collaboration with Polestar: “It’s a great honour for our company to be associated with a brand as ambitious and forward- thinking as Polestar. This shows just how much the automotive industry is evolving and how INEOS Inovyn’s continuous innovation and investments in more sustainable processes and products are paying off.”