Covestro will now be supplied with the two mass-balanced raw materials phenol and acetone from INEOS’ INVIRIDIS product range.

× Expand Covestro INEOS supplies Covestro with mass-balanced raw materials for polycarbonates

Covestro uses these to manufacture high-performance polycarbonate plastic It for use in automotive parts and housings for electronic devices, light guides and lenses, medical devices, and other high-end applications.

Sucheta Govil, Chief Commercial Officer of Covestro, said: "By switching to mass-balanced renewable raw materials, we aim to significantly reduce our indirect emissions in the supply chain and offer products with a reduced carbon footprint. In doing so, we’re helping our customers to meet their climate goals and advance the transition to a circular economy."

Lily Wang, global head of the Engineering Plastics segment, added: "We offer a drop-in solution that can quickly and easily integrate into existing production processes without requiring any technical changes. The products show the same good quality as their fossil-based counterparts."

As part of the CQ family of circular intelligent solutions, Covestro offers them under the names Makrolon RE, Bayblend RE, Makroblend RE, and Apec RE.

INVIRIDIS brand phenol and acetone are produced from bio-attributed cumene at INEOS’ Gladbeck and Antwerp sites – without competing with the food supply. Both sites are certified according to the internationally recognised ISCC PLUS as well as the RSB standard. The raw materials have a lower carbon footprint than petroleum-based products.

Certification by ISCC PLUS and RSB underlines INEOS’ strong commitment to working with the bioeconomy and reflects the strong sustainability of INVIRIDIS.

Gordon Adams, Business Director of INEOS Phenol, said: "As part of our sustainability strategy, we have developed these more sustainable phenol and acetone products, which we have named INVIRIDIS. This new product range provides our customers with drop-in product options that meet their stringent quality and performance requirements. At the same time, we’re moving the industry toward a more climate-friendly economy for phenol and acetone without compromising its unique product attributes."