Fibre-reinforced thermoplastic composites manufacturer LANXESS has expanded and optimised its composite range of Tepex flowcore materials for numerous variations of the compression moulding process.

× Expand LANXESS LANXESS expands Tepex flowcore composite range No additional injection moulded material was used to produce the ribbing on the demonstrator model. It is made entirely from compression-molded Tepex flowcore.

The new composites are designed as alternatives to thermoset sheet moulding compounds (SMCs). With mechanical performance, these materials are now more ductile and recyclable. They are also easier to process, according to Sabrina Anders, Project Manager for Tepex flowcore at LANXESS’ High Performance Materials business unit, because they are moulded and shaped using only thermal means: “We are targeting Tepex flowcore primarily at large underbody panelling components and load compartment wells for cars, but also at components such as large casings and battery covers,” Anders said.

Tepex flowcore has already been used in series production in automotive applications by a Japanese car manufacturer. The production of a bumper support was made from Tepex flowcore and Tepex dynalite, overmolded and functionalised with a polyamide 6 compound from the Durethan brand.

Discussing this added versatility, Anders said: “This opens up the opportunity to use Tepex dynalite to reinforce specific component areas under particularly heavy stress.”

The new plate-shaped composites are offered with a matrix based on polypropylene, polyamide 6, polyamide 12, thermoplastic polyurethane or flame-retardant polycarbonate.

The matrix is reinforced with long fibres rather than the continuous fibres found in other LANXESS materials.

A press statement confirms that components made from the new lightweight materials can exhibit almost the same flexural stiffness as their equivalents in the Tepex dynalite range, and they have much higher strengths than injection moulded materials reinforced with short fibres. “The components can be designed such that they exhibit mechanical properties quasi-isotropically; in other words, almost identically in all directions,” Anders added.

Described as ‘extremely versatile’ in terms of how they can be processed, the TEPEX flowcore range can be compression moulded with standard tools for long-fibre- or glass-mat-reinforced.

The material’s flow characteristics enable the delicate areas of a component to be reproduced with precision in series production. This, in turn, can enable thinner walls, meaning a lighter weight and lower material use.