Lear Corporation to open new automotive production facility in Morocco

Lear Corporation, a global automotive technology company, operating in in Seating and E-Systems, has announced plans to open a Connection Systems plant in Morocco in the third quarter of 2023 that will manufacture injection moulded parts and engineered plastics for automakers, suppliers and Lear's E-Systems and Seating business units.

Lear is repurposing a 5,300 square-meter facility in Tangier, from seat assembly to component production for its Connections Systems business. Seating employees have been transferred to other company facilities in Morocco, and the new Connection Systems operations will aim to create approximately 150 new jobs and expand Lear's proven manufacturing footprint in Morocco. More than 19,000 team members are employed in the country by Lear across 17 sites.

"As one of the largest automotive employers in Morocco, Lear is proud to be opening a state-of-the-art facility in a country where we have been doing business since 2003," said Enrique Orta, Lear Global Vice President, Electrical Distribution Systems and Connection Systems. "This plant will create new jobs and boost our design and production capabilities in the region to continue to deliver products on time with the highest levels of quality, value and innovation to our customers."

The repurposed facility in Tangier aims to further expands Lear's global vertical integration strategy.