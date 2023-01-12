LG Chem supplying Mitsubishi with newly developed engineering plastics

LG Chem has started supplying engineering plastics to Mitsubishi Motors for its powder coating parts used as the front fenders of RVR, Delica D:5 and Outlander models.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

LUCON TX5007 developed by LG Chem is a compound material that combines modified polyphenylene ether (mPPE) and polyamide (PA66) alloy with carbon nanotubes (CNTs), which the company claims has an excellent electrical conductivity and show strong mechanical properties. In addition, LG chem says this product has an outstanding heat resistance, making it suitable for the automotive on-the-line painting process at 200 °C or higher. At the same time, the company also believes it provides an excellent dimensional stability thanks to its low coefficient of linear thermal expansion (CLTE).

In general, applying plastics instead of steel/aluminium contributes to automotive light weight. When a plastic fender is used, the weight of the vehicle is reduced by about 4 kg, which also improves fuel efficiency. Furthermore, plastic fenders can provide other benefits, such as reduced fuel exhaust emissions and carbon footprints.

In addition to LUCON TX5007, LG Chem has a portfolio of products that can be used for large-scale automotive exterior parts that need to utilize powder coating process. These products can be customized to meet automotive suppliers’ diverse parts requirements for fenders, bumper panels, hoods, tailgates, fuel doors, and side mirrors.

At the same time, LG Chem is using CNT, a filler that LG chem claims produces excellent conductivity even with a small amount in its engineering plastics to support requirements of customers.

LG Chem has not only built its own CNT production line, but now expanding its 4th plant for a mass production in 2024, for the supply of products for powder coating.