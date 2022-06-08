The Netherlands-based specialty chemical company Nouryon has launched its range of Expancel HP92 microspheres for thermoplastic microsphere fillers in high-pressure manufacturing processes for the automotive industry.

× Expand via Shutterstock Nouryon’s range of Expancel HP92 microspheres launched to reduce weight in the automotive industry

Lightweight materials remain in increasingly high demand from automotive manufacturers to meet strict emission regulations and strong consumer interest in fuel-efficient vehicles that do not compromise on performance or passenger comfort.

Johan Landfors, Executive Vice President and President of Technology Solutions and Europe at Nouryon said: "The ability to produce lightweight solutions for our key markets presents tremendous growth opportunities for Nouryon as our customers increasingly focus on implementing more sustainable solutions. Our customers in the transportation industry are looking for innovations that address several technical requirements in one product and we are proud to support them with a solution that not only improves fuel efficiency, enhances acoustics and seals for harsh weather conditions but also supports the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions."

Expancel microspheres consist of a polymer shell that encapsulates a gas. When heated, the gas expands allowing the microspheres to be used as a lightweight filler and blowing agent to make end products lighter and obtain different surface effects. They have also been proven to reduce costs and environmental impacts by requiring less raw material and reducing weight.

Sylvia Winkel Pettersson, Vice President Engineered Polymers at Nouryon explained: “When used in underbody coatings and sealants, Expancel HP92 microspheres allow our customers in the automotive industry to use high-pressure application processes on surfaces with up to four times better volume recovery to its original shape after pressurisation compared to an older grade of thermoplastic microsphere. Our technology is aimed at combining and optimising the pressure resistance associated with glass microsphere grades with the light weight of thermoplastic microsphere fillers in one refined solution.”

Expancel HP92 microspheres are currently produced in Stockvik, Sweden, with US-based production expected in early 2023.

Expancel microspheres have been produced for more than 40 years and are sold in more than 80 countries. Expancel HP92 microspheres were launched today (Wednesday 8 June) at the Automotive Lightweight Materials Europe 2022 event in Stuttgart, Germany.