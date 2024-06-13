Orion S.A. installs tyre pyrolysis oil tanks to boost carbon black production

Orion S.A., a global specialty chemicals producer, is installing multiple tyre pyrolysis oil tanks at its plant in Jaslo, Poland – the company’s latest move toward boosting production of circular carbon black.

The tanks will serve as reception points for TPO delivered to the plant. The TPO will be pumped from the tanks to furnace black reactors, which transform the oil into circular carbon black.

Orion is the only producer in its industry that has made carbon black from 100% TPO. The company makes a range of circular grades that are commercially available and suitable for a wide scope of applications.

The circular process addresses a major challenge for the tyre industry, which has long tried to develop ways to recycle old tyres and mitigate the environmental burden caused by tyre waste.

Orion's journey toward sustainable manufacturing has been a collaborative effort with other companies dedicated to advancing environmental stewardship. Central to this approach is the synergy forged with partner organisations involved in TPO production.

"Our partnership with TPO producers underscores our shared commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Pedro Riveros, senior vice president of Global Rubber Carbon Black at Orion. "Through collective action, we are driving positive change across the industry value chain, from tyre waste management to resource recovery."