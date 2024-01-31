PIXARGUS Solution for Inspecting High-Gloss Vehicle Trims

Key Highlights:

The new Shiny Detection inline module from PIXARGUS is a solution for detecting scratches and bubbles on the challenging high-gloss surfaces of vehicle trims.

Used with the PIXARGUS ProfilControl 7 Surface system, the inspection module helps producers minimise their scrap rates and production costs.

The specially developed software of the module is able to even detect dark defects on glossy or matte black surfaces.

Used in conjunction with the PIXARGUS ProfilControl 7 Surface system, this innovative inspection module helps producers minimise their scrap rates and production costs. A renowned Canadian automotive supplier has been using the PIXARGUS technology made in Germany for many years.

Called Shadowline, Black Edition or Night Package, the new exterior design packages in glossy or matt black offered by automakers render modernity and style. Moreover, they provide great flexibility for customisation. At the same time, the love for high-gloss chrome finish that gives a car a stylish, luxury look is unbroken.

However, the design elements also have a less shiny side: They are highly sensitive to physical impact and difficult to inspect due to their high light reflectance and their complex shape.

Michael Frohn, sales manager at PIXARGUS, said: “The bar in quality inspection of these products is very high. Even the smallest defects - hardly visible to the naked eye - are not tolerated."

ProfilControl 7 S Shiny Detection: 100% defect detection minimises scrap and costs

The Shiny Detection module developed by measuring technology expert PIXARGUS ensures 100% defect detection on high-reflectance surfaces. The specially developed software of the module is able to even detect dark defects on glossy or matte black surfaces.

“We have more than twenty years of experience in automotive profile inspection. Throughout this time, we have continuously further developed and optimised our detection and quality control algorithms,” added Frohn. The measuring system expert is convinced: “Our inspection systems help minimise out-of-spec production and avoid complaints.”

From Würselen to Canada

The PIXARGUS system is already successfully in use at a leading automotive supplier in Canada. The specialist in vehicle exteriors and design elements with premium finishes has been using technology from PIXARGUS in surface inspection of vehicle trim products since 2008. At its facilities in Canada the company operates eight PIXARGUS systems to check the quality of their products. For a recent investment in new quality control technology, the supplier again decided in favour of a PIXARGUS ProfilControl 7 Surface Shiny Detection system.

“The system identifies even the tiniest of flaws in real time. The system helps our customer to take measures to optimise the out-of-spec rate and minimise the scrap costs as a result," said Frohn.

The functional principle - structured light and smart software

The PIXARGUS Shiny Detection module casts a pattern of structured light onto the high-gloss surfaces of the profiles to be inspected. These light patterns showing on the surface of the profile suppress reflection while creating transitions of brightness that allow even extremely small scratches, bubbles or dents to be reliably detected. The system follows the exact contour of the product and inspects it across its entire width. The field of vision can be modulated to also ensure inspection of the curved areas of metal trims.

Inspecting in parallel – inline and at any time

PIXARGUS developed this inspection tool as an add-on module to its ProfilControl 7 system. Shiny Detection can be flexibly switched in whenever necessary to inspect glossy products or products that are glossy in certain areas. A unique solution that makes it possible to also inspect products with surfaces that consist of different materials, e.g. chrome, foil or rubber, in one parallel process and at high line speeds. Thus, the new add-on module for glossy surfaces saves time and money.