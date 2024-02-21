Polyplastics And Selex Motors Join Forces To Advance Electric Two-Wheeler Battery Covers

Key Highlights:

Polyplastics announced that its DURANEX PBT has been selected for battery packs produced by Selex Motors.

By integrating DURANEX into its battery covers, Selex is setting a higher standard for performance and reliability, ultimately contributing to a greener, more efficient and safer EV future.

Polyplastics, an innovator in engineering plastics, announced that its DURANEX PBT has been selected for battery packs produced by Selex Motors, an electric motorcycle start-up company from Vietnam.

Battery covers play a crucial role in EVs by providing safety and maintaining the integrity of the battery pack. They are also important for the overall functionality and attractiveness of electric two-wheelers, which ultimately contribute to the success of the EV market.

The advanced grade of DURANEX PBT features flame retardancy, low warpage, heat and moisture resistance. By integrating DURANEX into its battery covers, Selex is setting a higher standard for performance and reliability, ultimately contributing to a greener, more efficient and safer EV future.

Polyplastics and Selex Motors adhere to the highest industry standards, ensuring that battery covers meet strict quality benchmarks. DURANEX PBT has been certified by Underwriters Laboratory (UL) with a V-0 rating, indicating its high flame retardancy. Furthermore, battery covers made with DURANEX have exceeded the demanding requirements of the TCVN (Vietnam National Standard System), and stringent international standards.