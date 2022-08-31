SABIC has introduced the SABIC PP compound G3430X and SABIC PP compound G3440X grades, two new short-glass fibre-reinforced polypropylene compounds offering enhanced performance and processing for demanding automotive under-hood, exterior and interior applications.

× Expand SABIC SABIC launches high-performance automotive PP compounds

The two advanced grades are said to surpass high-performing standard short-glass fibre materials in melt flow, tensile and flexural strength, and flexural modulus, as well as offer new opportunities to improve the performance for automotive structural components such as brackets, seat structures and centre consoles. Both materials can be used to design parts with lower mass and weight, according to Abdullah Al-Otaibi, general manager, ETP & Market Solutions: “SABIC’s world-class development capabilities and dedication to continuous portfolio improvement have yielded these two exceptional materials, which can empower automotive customers to significantly increase the performance of end applications. The launch of these new SABIC PP compounds is an excellent example of our proactive response to customers’ emerging needs. We have set new industry benchmarks for robust performance and thin-wall capabilities in short glass fibre polypropylene, providing critical advantages in the face of escalating automotive requirements.”

Improved performance

Both grades deliver a balance of stiffness and impact for optimal performance in structural parts, with SABIC PP compound G3440X providing a higher degree of stiffness and greater density than the SABIC PP compound G3430X grade. In addition, these materials are being tipped by SABIC as candidates for the cost-effective replacement of long glass fibre PP in certain low-temperature applications.

Besides helping to improve overall performance of the vehicle, reducing weight may also contribute to cost savings through the use of less material. Furthermore, cost benefits can accrue from higher productivity associated with faster cycle times, which can be enabled by higher flow.

Both SABIC PP compounds are available in standard black and natural and can be custom coloured.