KraussMaffei showcases lightweight composites 'ideal' for aviation

According to KraussMaffei, Composite systems and fibre-reinforced components are the prerequisite for lightweight construction—in automotive and aviation alike. The company recently displayed its light-weighting technology at JEC World trade show.

The KraussMaffei exhibits at the JEC, the showcased composites that are a particularly clear demonstration of how wide the variety of relevant processes is and where there are further developments.

The ‘FiberForm’ technology, in which organic sheets are inserted into the mould and overmoulded with a thermoplastic matrix (here: PP), is now also possible with natural fibres. The company claims this is a highly automated way of creating solid components, for example for door side panels, which are also recyclable.

The DCIM (Direct Compounding Injection Molding) process combines injection moulding and compounding in one process. A single-screw extruder takes over material processing, which the company believes makes the process economically attractive, particularly for smaller components with a shot weight of 50 g to 2000 g. This makes it possible to attain material savings of up to 50 percent per kilogram.

Resin Transfer Molding (RTM), on the other hand, is classic reaction technology. A preform made of carbon or glass fibres is infiltrated with epoxy resin or polyurethane. The result is an extremely lightweight structural component for the most stringent requirements. The trade show booth will feature a leaf spring and parts for the Airbus aircraft

Also on exhibit was an automotive hat tray, created by the SCS (Structural Component Spraying) process. For this purpose, a sandwich structure made of fiber mats and honeycomb cores is sprayed with unreinforced PUR, inserted into a mold and compressed.

PUR also plays the primary role in the ‘ColorForm’ process. A thermoplastic substrate is produced in the injection moulding process and then flooded with PUR. The part surface is extremely scratch-resistant as well as self-healing— The company says that this is ideal for automotive applications in the interior or exterior.

Pultrusion, the continuous production of fibre-reinforced profiles, usually involves inner values. This can be done for window profiles, which thus reach higher strength with a lower cross-section. Together with its English subsidiary Pultrex, KraussMaffei offers the entire scope of technology, including fiber rack and fiber guide, impregnation device, shaping tool, extractor device and trimming unit.

KraussMaffei says it produces moulds for all processing technologies, including everything from ‘FiberForm’ and RTM to SCS to backfoaming of moulded parts. Moulds for open or closed material pouring are made of steel or aluminium and/or with a polymer surface if required. The moulds are designed specifically for the respective application and ensure process-specific heating. moulds have ejector concepts for damage-free demoulding of components, the company also says that components are fitted with product-specific seal systems and can also come with wear-resistant surfaces if required.