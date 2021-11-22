Solvay is accelerating the pace of providing the automotive industry with an entirely new generation of Amodel polyphthalamide (PPA) materials targeted at higher demands of performance and sustainability for advanced electrical and electronic applications in e-mobility.

Solvay launches new Amodel Supreme and Bios grades to support e-mobility innovation

In the Supreme range, Amodel PPA AE 9933 and AE 9950 have been designed for e-motor and inverter busbars operating at 800 volts and higher. They combine best-in-class comparative tracking index (CTI) ratings with high thermal cycle shock resistance from -40-150°C. As a breakthrough versus conventional PPA technology, they will also retain their CTI over time even after temporary exposure to peak temperatures above 150°C.

New halogen-free flame retarded Amodel Bios HFFR R1-133 and HFFR R1-145 meet with the growing trend of integrating the e-motor, power electronics and the gearbox into one single consolidated electric drive system. With a CTI of more than 600 volts, heat resistance of more than 120°C and excellent dimensional stability, these grades enable the design of highly compact systems using miniaturized components. Moreover, they provide UL94 V0 flammability ratings without the need for halogenated flame retardants. Besides addressing safety concerns in the event of uncontrolled thermal excursion, the halogen-free formulation also minimizes the risk of electronic corrosion.

In addition, Solvay is offering Amodel Bios AE R1-133, an electro-friendly grade specifically developed for surface mounted data connectors that can be reflow soldered without blistering. Compared to standard PPA, the higher impact resistance and weld-line strength of the material allows designers to further reduce the wall thickness of connectors, saving up to 50 per cent in footprint on the printed board and giving more space for other electronic devices.

Brian Baleno, Head of Marketing, Automotive at Solvay Specialty Polymers, said: “Amodel Supreme and Bios are garnering a high level of interest among designers of e-propulsion systems, including e-motors, power electronics, and electronic coolant pumps. Beyond adding value by improving the thermal and electrical performance of e-mobility components in these systems, the new additions to the Amodel polymers family are being more widely considered as manufacturers are seeking to meet ambitious sustainability targets.”

Amodel PPA Supreme is currently considered the highest performance thermal and electrical PPA on the market, while Amodel PPA Bios features a partially bio-based long-chain molecular structure with the highest glass transition temperature (Tg) as well as the lowest global warming potential (GWP) compared to incumbent bio-sourced long-chain PPAs.