Sustainable bonding in e-mobility with light-curing adhesive systems

At this year's CWIEME, from 14 to 16 May 2024 in Berlin, Panacol will be presenting the latest adhesives for the stress relief of wires on commutators, the bonding of magnets in electric motors, balance compensation in fan rotors and general bonding applications in the field of e-mobility and automotive electronics.

The UV adhesives in Panacol's Vitralit range are particularly suitable for relieving stress on wires at the commutator. These adhesives are easy to work with. They can be applied to the wire/commutator connection and cured in seconds using UV light. The benefit of fast curing makes these adhesives the perfect solution for producing high volumes of commutators in short cycle times.

Newly developed, dual-curing (UV/moisture) adhesives are available for bonding magnets in electric motors. Despite the opacity of the magnet, UV curing the adhesive “squeeze-out” will tack and hold the magnet in place. The adhesive beneath the magnet, as well as in shadowed rotor pockets, will cure using atmospheric and surface moisture. All curing occurs at room temperature.

Panacol also offers a fast-curing acrylate adhesive for balancing fan rotors. This high density, UV adhesive can be jet dispensed into the balancing pockets of fan rotors. Balancing can be accomplished quickly and precisely without the use of metal weights. This process can significantly shorten production cycle time and significantly reduce component rejects.

The UV devices from Dr. Hönle, also being presented at CWIEME, are well suited for curing Panacol’s UV adhesives. These UV and LED curing systems provide intensity and wavelength options that can optimise any bonding process - a complete bonding solution from a single source.

Panacol will also be showcasing its full portfolio of adhesives for various automotive bonding applications at CWIEME. Adhesives are available for battery cell sealing, PCB component attachment, optical alignment, and sensor potting.