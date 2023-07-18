The Exolon Group produces polycarbonate sheets for solar race car

The Exolon Group is supporting Team Sonnenwagen Aachen, a team of students from RWTH and FH Aachen. As part of construction of the fourth generation of the “Covestro Adelie” solar race car, the Exolon Group has provided 10-millimetre-thick Exolon polycarbonate sheets used in the production of the battery cell holder.

× Expand Solar race car

To safely accommodate the largest and most powerful battery in the smallest possible space, Team Sonnenwagen needed a lightweight material that was easy to process, could be electrically insulated and was flame-retardant.

Invisible from the outside, it is claimed that the solid sheets serve a vital purpose in the heart of the solar car and contribute to safety on the demanding race track. The new Adelie solar car model was built over two years of development and construction based on an interdisciplinary approach taken by the students.

Numerous innovative materials are used in the car to achieve maximumefficiency in terms of design and performance. The solar energy generated is fed into the specially developed battery,the shape of which is adapted to the vehicle to make the best possible use of the space.

The battery pack can store more than 6 kilowatt hours. In October 2023, Team Sonnenwagen will compete in the Covestro Adelie against other solar vehicles at the World Solar Challenge in Australia.