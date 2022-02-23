ThermHex Waben named among top 100 most innovative German companies

ThermHex Waben GmbH has been named among the top 100 most innovative companies in Germany. The company is being honoured specifically for its innovation achievements.

The core of the innovation competition is a scientific selection process that the participants undergo. Under the direction of innovation researcher Professor Dr Nikolaus Franke, the companies are examined on the basis of more than 100 indicators in the five categories of innovation-promoting top management, innovation climate, innovative processes and organisation, external orientation/open innovation and innovation success. The analysis is about the question of whether a company's innovations are just a product of chance or are systematically planned and thus repeatable.

Especially in the category of innovation-promoting top management, the engineering and owner-managed company ThermHex convinced the jury. Flat hierarchies, short decision-making paths, regular team meetings and an open-door policy make it possible to make ground-breaking decisions within the shortest possible time and thus drive innovation.

ThermHex has made the Top 100 for the first time and thus positions itself as a pioneer in the composites industry. Based in the plastics processing industry, ThermHex has been producing honeycomb cores made of polypropylene in Halle since 2010.

The honeycomb cores are used as core material in sandwich panels and lightweight components and enormously reduce the weight of components. They enable sustainable yet affordable construction with an optimal strength-to-weight ratio, making them more in demand than ever. Internationally, the lightweight construction specialist is at the top of the market and generates 95 per cent of its sales abroad.

Due to the specially developed and globally patented continuous production process, the honeycomb cores and sandwich panels can be produced economically. Conventional honeycomb cores are produced in several complex steps and cut from the block. In the ThermHex production process, the honeycomb cores are produced continuously in a single production line.

Dr-Ing. Jochen Pflug, Managing Director of ThermHex, said: "I am pleased about the appreciation of our innovative strength. We are constantly working to further optimise our honeycomb cores and production process to produce honeycomb cores that make our customers even more competitive. I am very proud of my team and the award. It is something special to be among the 100 most innovative companies in Germany."