Yamaha Motor announces development of new recycled polypropylene material

Yamaha Motor has announced today that the Company has succeeded in developing what the company claims is a high-quality and environmentally friendly recycled polypropylene (PP) material which can be used for the main exterior bodywork for motorcycles. The Company will begin using the new raw material with the main 2023 commuter models for ASEAN markets.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

The company claims that the eco-friendly recycled PP material is made only from pre-consumer materials with a traceable manufacturing history and no risk of containing environmentally hazardous substances, such as purging compounds and scraps generated in the production processes of petrochemical and moulding manufacturers.

Resin materials are often used for the exterior bodywork of motorcycles, and PP materials account for about half of these parts, making it a major raw material for the Company. Yamaha Motor says it has been driving the development and the use of recycled PP in its products for some time now, but claims this newly developed material offers even higher levels of strength and quality looks compared to conventional recycled materials. It can also be used for areas requiring greater aesthetic appeal.

With the use of this eco-friendly recycled PP going forward, the Company plans to raise the usage ratio of such recycled materials in motorcycles and gradually adopting the material in other product categories as well.

In line with the Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050, the Company is aiming to achieve carbon neutralitythroughout all of its business activities—including its entire supply chain—by 2050. To realize this, the Company has set a goal of switching to 100% sustainable materials by 2050 and will expand its efforts to adopt green and other recycled materials for its products.