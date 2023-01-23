Avery Dennison announces bio-based certification for rubber-based adhesives

Avery Dennison Labels and Packaging Materials Europe has announced that the vast majority of its rubber-based hotmelt adhesives have been certified for bio-based content by renowned European certifying body TÜV Austria.

The certification guarantees that these adhesives contain a minimum of 20% renewable raw materials and reflects the company’s commitment to continue using renewable content in its products.

Demand for products based on renewable raw materials is growing, thanks to increased environmental awareness among consumers. TÜV Austria offers its “OK biobased” certification as an independent guarantee of the percentage of renewable content in products. Products can be certified as one-, two-, three-, or four-star bio-based, depending on their content.

The new certification applies to 98% of Avery Dennison’s rubber-based hotmelt adhesive volume. Most adhesives, such as S2045N, S2047N, and TS8000, received the 2-star certification (guaranteed minimum of 40% renewable content), while adhesives S2065N and C2075N received a 1-star certification (minimum of 20% renewable content).

Maarten Zubli, marketing manager paper and variable information products at Avery Dennison said: “Getting this certification reflects our ongoing efforts to become a more sustainable supplier, More importantly, it will help us support brand owners in their own journeys to become more sustainable by raising awareness of opportunities to use bio-based adhesives in their packaging.”

Alena Maran, Avery Dennison's director of marketing strategy and sustainability, added: “Increasing our use of recycled and renewable content is a major pillar of our sustainability strategy. This certification demonstrates our commitment to developing even more sustainable solutions and doing our part to advance the circular economy.”