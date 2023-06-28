Avient Corporation and BASF offering coloured grades of Ultrason high-performance polymers

Avient Corporation and BASF are collaborating to offer coloured grades of Ultrason high-performance polymers to the global market. The coloured grades feature BASF’s Ultrason polyarylethersulfones (PAES) as a base polymer combined with Avient’s Colourant ChromaticsTM high-temperature colour formulation expertise for colour concentrates and pre-coloured solutions.

The collaboration will aim to give customers in industries such as household and catering, electrical & electronics (E&E), and healthcare a distinctive benefit by providing comprehensive technical support from the base polymer to the final-coloured product. As a result, the company claims that customers will be able to react more quickly to design trends, meet technical requirements as well as colour standards, and thereby increase speed to market.

It is also claimed that the full-colour Ultrason portfolio can also contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle by enabling reusable, high-quality, and ‘stylish’ household and catering articles. The company’s claim that products can be reused by consumers and recirculated by caterers many times while maintaining performance and design. Thus, they support a circular economy, avoiding single-use plastics and reducing packaging waste caused by conventional catering, take-away and to-go articles.

“The market requirements for coloured, high-performance polymers are clear: you have to react quickly and also be able to supply various volumes of coloured material,” says Anne Hippert, general manager, Colorant Chromatics at Avient. “With this collaboration, we can offer the best of both worlds in high-performance polymers.. Avient is well-known for its specialized color solutions, respecting the customers’ final application requirements, and BASF is well-known for its excellent Ultrason quality and broad material competency.

“Avient’s Colorant Chromatics business is known for being a strong and agile colour solution provider for specialty polymers while BASF is a well-recognized producer of high-quality Ultrason,” says Florian Hennenberger from global business development Ultrason at BASF. “By working together, we can now offer customized colours with Ultrason as a base material to existing and new customers. By combining the global networks of both companies with the colour formulation expertise of Avient and the broad material competency and portfolio of BASF, this collaboration will lead to smoother and less complex product development for our customers.”

Avient and BASF have a long history of collaboration in the field of polyarylethersulfones. Through this next stage of cooperation, the companies say they can more readily meet the demand for various-sized orders with short lead times, with the capability to serve different industries.