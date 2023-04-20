Berry Global to expand film manufacturing centre

Berry Global, a producer of sustainable stretch films has begun expanding one of its leading stretch film manufacturing facilities in Lewisburg, Tennessee for completion by early 2024. The 25,000 square foot expansion aims to support the growing demand for Berry’s ‘highest performing’, sustainable stretch films by creating space for three new cast lines, upgrading the capacity of the facilities existing post-industrial resin (PIR) reprocessing system, and extending its rail spur for resin material handling. In coordination of the expansion, Berry will add ten new jobs in the Lewisburg facility.

Phil Stolz, EVP and General Manager, Performance Materials for Berry said: “The ability to access innovative, sustainable film solutions is critical for our customers as they work to drive progress toward a circular, net-zero economy. Expanding our Lewisburg facility will allow us to optimize the facility to help our films customers deliver against their ambitious sustainability goals.”

Through collaboration with its OEM supplier, Berry will complete the installation of one cast line to support 20 million pounds of added capacity for ultra-high-performance films. By investing in the new cast line, Berry says it benefits from the advanced technology needed to increase capacity in its most sophisticated stretch films. Upon installation of the first new line, Berry has plans to add two additional cast lines in the facility.

Plastic stretch films have been a longtime preferred solution for pallet load containment thanks to their strong, durable, and lightweight nature. Manufacturers continue to advance the performance of stretch films through developments in manufacturing paired with customer demands. The company claims additions to Berry’s Lewisburg facility will support the increased production of ultra-high performing film solutions that advance a pathway to circularity. Among these films are Berry’s Transcend and Stratos machine films designed to reduce the use of virgin plastic through source reduction while retaining load containment to prevent, breakage, damage and loss during transport and storage.