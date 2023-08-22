Borouge and Borealis develop polyolefin made up of 70% recycled materials

Borouge PLC, a petrochemical company that provides polyolefin solutions, and Borealis, a polyolefin manufacturer, has announced the launch of two new sustainable polymer products for the automotive industry.Made from up to 70% recycled materials, they are the first sustainable products developed at Borouge’s Compounding Manufacturing Plant (CMP) in Shanghai, China, which recently received ISO 14067 certification for carbon footprint assessment.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, chief executive officer of Borouge, said, “The launch of our latest products signals our strong commitment to sustainability. By using recycled materials and developing products with a lower carbon footprint, we demonstrate how circular economy goals are achievable with tangible results today. We are proud of the relentless efforts and talent of our team, who embrace sustainability and continue to develop innovative solutions that can enable the rapid transition of the automotive industry towards a lower carbon footprint.”

The new polypropylene (PP) solutions, made from up to 70% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, have undergone ISO 14067 carbon footprint assessment certified by TÜV Rheinland, covering the products’ entire life cycle (from cradle to gate). These new grades reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption while delivering similar performance and consistent quality as original virgin compounds.

Eddie Wang, senior vice president, Asia South at Borouge, said, “The rising demand for innovative mobility solutions has underscored sustainability as a crucial focal point for the automotive industry. In response, our customers are actively seeking ways to integrate sustainable polyolefin solutions into their latest car models. At Borouge, we relentlessly innovate to create products that deliver multiple advantages to our clients while empowering their rapid transition to a sustainable future.”

The first solution contains 50% PCR material that reduces the carbon footprint by about 28% compared to virgin grades, and delivers unprecedented performance, processability and exceptional long-term heat resistance. The companies claim this makes the product ideally suited for under-body shields, bumper brackets and structural parts in cars. The second solution containing a blend of up to 70% PCR materials, is specifically developed for producing wheel arches and other exterior components and is able to achieve a 32% reduction in carbon footprint compared to virgin grades while striking a perfect balance between impact strength and stiffness.