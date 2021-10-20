Bostik further extends Born2Bond range for electronics manufacturing

Bostik has extended its Born2Bond engineering adhesive range designed to support the electronics manufacturing sector in the assembling, waterproofing, dustproofing and serviceability of electronics goods such as wearables, handheld devices, smart meters and LED lights.

Born2Bond MECA-based cyanoacrylates and innovative dual-cure Light Lock adhesives are available for electronics OEMs for high-precision instant bonding, encapsulation and potting applications.

The new single-component High Performance HMPUR (Hotmelt Polyurethane Reactive) range has been designed for the manufacture of miniaturised handheld and wearable electronic devices such as mobile phones, smart watches and headphones. High Performance HMPUR products are available with a range of viscosities and open times to suit different applications and assembly processes.

Born2Bond High Performance HMPUR adhesives deliver excellent bonding performance (both rigid and elastic) and are capable of withstanding fluctuations in temperature and humidity, as well as being resistant to impact and chemical or organic compounds such as sweat or sebum.

Born2Bond new UV-CIPG (UV Cure-in-place Gasket) range provides single-component, precise gasketing solutions with typically 0.5-2mm high gaskets for waterproofing, dustproofing and serviceability of electronics and automotive applications. The adhesives offer excellent adhesion to a variety of substrates including plastic, glass and metal.

The UV-CIPG range delivers a flexible and robust result that does not crack when compressed or deformed, and which can withstand exposure to temperature fluctuations and chemicals. With high thixotropic indexes, the products provide a consistent bead aspect ratio and can be rapidly and precisely dispensed using automatic dispensing equipment.

Polivio Goncalves, Bostik’s Global Head for Engineering Adhesives, said: “Wearable tech is a growing market and the requirement for ever-more-durable waterproof and dustproof electronics is increasing. These ranges have been designed to support engineers as the market continues to develop.”

As part of Arkema Group, Bostik’s offering is extended with High Performance Polymers such as the bio renewable Rilsan PA11, Pebax Elastomers, and Kynar PVDF for battery and electronics designer and manufacturers.