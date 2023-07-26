Chemours appoints new president of 'Thermal and Specialized solutions'

Global chemistry company, The Chemours company has announced the appointment of Joseph Martinko as President, Thermal & Specialized Solutions (TSS), effective immediately. Martinko was appointed interim leader on June 1 and stood out as the top candidate following an internal and external search.

"Joe has been a principal architect of the entire Opteon solutions portfolio and brings unmatched knowledge of our thermal management products, market, and customers to this role. In addition, having led the commercialization and market transition to low-GWP Opteon products for the mobile and stationary refrigeration and foam expansion markets, he knows what it takes to innovate in the space as we look for more sustainable solutions," said Mark Newman, Chemours President and Chief Executive Officer. "With Joe's deep commercial and regulatory experience and his proven track record, I have no doubt that the TSS team will continue to deliver strong financial performance and business growth under his leadership."

The company says that Martinko brings to the role over 30 years of expertise in the chemical industry, with more than 20 years of experience across TSS and Chemours’ legacy fluoroproducts business in a range of global market, product, and regional leadership roles. Before he was appointed to lead TSS, he served as the Sr. Business Director, Americas, a role in which the company claims he drove business strategy, delivered record-breaking financial performance, and built a high-performing team.

Prior to that, Martinko has held various roles in the fluoroproducts business with responsibility for regulatory and advocacy, customer service, marketing, sales, technical service, asset strategy and product management. Before Chemours, Martinko worked for over 20 years with DuPont in various business leadership and manufacturing roles.

"The TSS business has a solid foundation upon which we will continue to build," said Joseph Martinko, President of Chemours Thermal & Specialized Solutions. "We have an industry-leading product portfolio, an exciting innovation pipeline, and a highly capable and resolute team that knows how to win. All of this ensures that we are well positioned for continued growth. I have every confidence in our TSS team's ability to continue executing our strategy and delivering strong business results."