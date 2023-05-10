Chemours launches new range of coatings

Resins, coatings and chemicals producer, The Chemours Company has announced the Ti-Pure TS-6700, a high-performance, TMP- and TME-free TiO 2 grade designed for waterborne architectural coatings applications.

Designed to meet the emerging sustainability requirements facing coating producers, the company says Ti-Pure TS-6700 is TMP- and TME-free and is made with 100% renewable electricity Ti-Pure TS-6700 is designed and produced with a bio-based organic surface treatment that brings together pigment performance, paint processing, and sustainability.

This grade meets current as well as anticipated regulatory and ecolabel requirements for materials. Ti-Pure TS-6700 is a drop-in replacement for blue undertone TiO 2 grades used in waterborne architectural coatings and according to the company boasts excellent dispersibility and outstanding durability. For some formulations, additional processing and sustainability benefits may be achieved, such as reduced dispersant demand, faster wet-in time, and a reduction in grind energy.

“Regulators have made their intentions clear for manufacturers to begin making plans to eliminate TMP from product formulations. As such, Ti-Pure TS-6700 was developed to provide our coatings customers with a solution that meets these evolving requirements while still empowering them to create products with best-in-class performance,” said Cristiana Borrelli, Senior Director, Global Technology and Marketing at Chemours. “This launch is a reflection of our commitment to serving as a true partner to our customers in support of their current sustainability goals while positioning them for long-term success by keeping an eye on future needs.”

The company says that Ti-Pure TS-6700 is being produced with 100% renewable electricity to help customers advance their sustainability goals of reducing CO 2 emissions.

Ti-Pure TS-6700 is the newest grade in the Ti-Pure Sustainability (TS) series, a portfolio of products that feature sustainability-driven value propositions and support Chemours’ aspiration to become the most sustainable TiO 2 enterprise in the world.

“At Chemours, we believe innovation that will move our industry forward must first and foremost center around the coatings producer. Only by deeply understanding their products, production processes, industry regulations, and ultimate goals can innovations be achieved that advance the state of coatings products,” said Carlos Verdejo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Chemours. “By meeting our customers’ need to easily replace TMP grades used in ecolabel paints, we hope to build our customers’ confidence in their ability to be compliant while advancing their sustainable product design.”