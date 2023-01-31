Clariter and TotalEnergies lay claim to sustainable solvents produced from plastic waste

Clariter, a global cleantech company, and TotalEnergies Fluids, a division of TotalEnergies, have developed what the companies say is the world’s first sustainable ultra-pure solvent made from plastic waste.

that require safe, colourless, odourless, and tasteless products that meet pharmacopoeia-standard purity criteria. TotalEnergies claims Producing these solvents from plastic waste not only significantly reduces their environmental footprint, but also contributes towards addressing the challenge of end-of-life plastics.

This technological and industrial success is the result of an 18-month collaboration between Clariter and TotalEnergies Fluids on joint research and development. Clariter uses its proprietary upcycling technology to transform plastic waste into sustainable, solvents, waxes, and oils. TotalEnergies Fluids then further converts the upcycled materials using its Hydro-De-Aromatization (HDA) technology into high purity solvents that aim to meet the quality levels required for the most stringent applications.

Dr. Daria Frączak, Clariter’s Scientific Director said: “Developing products of such high quality from plastic waste is a triumph for our joint R&D work, Clariter’s know-how and experience in plastic upcycling, together with TotalEnergies Fluids’ deep knowledge of stringent industry requirements, came together to develop a process to produce sustainable solvents that meet the highest purity standards. We are thrilled to have achieved this significant milestone in our journey towards bringing to industry sustainable, high-quality products made from plastic waste.”

Didier Ribault, TotalEnergies Fluids Business Development Director added: “This new technology opens a broad field of solutions to help our industrial customers decarbonize their industry, and fully integrates within our target of commercializing 30% low carbon solvents by 2030. This partnership marks yet another step forward in TotalEnergies Fluids’ development of a comprehensive range of circular products.”