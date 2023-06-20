Colourists trained at SKZ 'in demand' according to Plastics Centre

According to the German Plastics Centre SKZ, colour is always a fundamental component of a brand. In principle, plastics can be coloured very well. However, it is challenging to continuously recreate a colour shade within specifications.

It is claimed that Plastics are an excellent material due to their good colourability. The colour spectrum of the products is large and can be chosen relatively freely depending on the base material. However, there is also a challenge with this: recognition value is only given if the colour tone of the product does not vary.

This sounds easier than it is and requires a certain amount of experience and expertise. To combat this, SKZ has created the comprehensive Colourist degree, which aims to provide participants with the tools they need to meet the demands placed on colour.

"Colourists are at the interface between design and production in the plastics industry. Correspondingly extensive knowledge is a requirement and is also taught in our courses. Colorimetry, colour measurement and colour formulation, for example, are specialist topics in which SKZ-certified colourists are equipped," explains Linda Mittelberg, Group Manager Spectroscopy.

The SKZ qualification as a colourist has a modular structure and can therefore be obtained in several short course units.

On the one hand, according to SKZ colour is very important for recognition. For example, children as well as adults recognize company logos of well-known companies much more than, for example, tree species by their leaves. On the other hand, SKZ claims that the right colour coordination in lighting also makes fish and meat, for example, appear fresher and thus influences purchasing decisions. The colour scheme of packaging and the products themselves not only influences whether a product is purchased, but often also what image is associated with the product. Even if the effect is sometimes hardly noticed, subconsciously it has a demonstrable impact.