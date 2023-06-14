Colourmaster NIP gains further ISO certification

Following a successful audit by Citation, Colourmaster NIP says they are now accredited to ISO14001. This goes alongside ISO9001:2015 which they have held for several years.

Accreditation to ISO14001 gives Colourmaster formal recognition of their commitment to continuous environmental improvements such as waste reduction, energy efficiency and reducing their carbon footprint. A good example of this commitment is Colourmaster’s regular donations to the environmental charity Ecologi which has resulted in over 1,800 trees being planted to date on Colourmaster’s behalf.

James Ruddy Managing Director (and pictured with the certificate) said:: “Our Team is extremely proud to have achieved ISO14001 accreditation at the first attempt. Operating in the plastics industry we have always been conscious of our carbon footprint and the need for an effective environmental management system. For several years now we have been focussed on opportunities to reduce our impact on the environment wherever possible. Gaining ISO14001 certification affirms the efforts we have made “.

Although coloured masterbatch is a key product for Colourmaster the company says that they ‘offer much more.’ Products on offer now include raw materials, a wide range of additives and a unique masterbatch which makes traditional plastics biodegradable.

The key product supplied is Omnicolor masterbatch from Avient. The company claims that the universal masterbatch Omnicolor boasts a range of over 200 colours as standard. These are kept in stock by Colourmaster and are available for next day delivery in large or small quantities

Colourmaster also stock BioSphere biodegradable additive. Manufactured in the USA, BioSphere is a an additive which, when added to almost any traditional plastic, makes it highly biodegradable. Originally designed for products which will end life in land fill, the company also claims that it also works in both compost and marine environments, leaving behind biomass with no micro plastics. Its low addition rate, of 1%, and competitive pricing makes it a cost-effective solution for biodegradable plastics.