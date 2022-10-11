ELIX Polymers presents new sustainable materials under its E-LOOP brand

ELIX Polymers, a global supplier of tailored ABS solutions, will highlight its sustainable commitment at the K Fair in Düsseldorf, where it will present its most circular solutions and innovations under the E-LOOP brand.

From the perspective of both materials development and sustainable operations, ELIX will show the various action programmes related to circularity and climate neutrality that it is implementing.

The chemical company is making a significant difference with its products in terms of more sustainable materials. Through strategies designed to recover ABS or other sub-products and establish partnerships throughout the value chain, ELIX Polymers is a key agent in the circular plastics industry, capable of creating closed cycles and new business models. This year, at K Fair 2022, its solutions will emphasise two key areas: the circular economy for plastics and responsible innovation.

The stand will display the first products with mechanically and chemically recycled content that are already available on the market and validated by customers, in addition to novelties of ELIX Polymers in its key markets, which include the automotive industry, the medical sector and consumer goods. One of the star products will be E-LOOP H801 MR, a product that contains mechanically recycled material and has properties that are equivalent to the raw material ELIX ABS H801, which is used mainly for very demanding interior and exterior automotive applications.