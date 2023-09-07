EUROPLEX O relaunched into orthopaedic market

EUROPLEX O from Rohm, is available for the orthopedic technology sector following a product relaunch. The company says that the transparent sheet material is ideal for manufacturing high-quality orthoses, shoe inserts and other orthopedic aids.

“One major application advantage is that EUROPLEX O can be bent and moulded attemperatures as low as 90°C without pre-drying, while remaining more stable than many comparable materials,” explains Christian Wacker, Product Manager at Röhm. Because of the material’s high mechanical stability and impact resistance, the company claims that the shoe inserts and orthoses made from EUROPLEX O are virtually indestructible.

It is claimed that the transparent plastic makes it easy to spot pressure points that need to be readjusted.

Due to the material’s chemical resistance, it withstands sweat and skin care products and is easy to clean. Moreover, there is no need for wearers to remove their orthoses for X-rays, as EUROPLEX O allows X-rays to pass through freely.

EUROPLEX O sheets are available worldwide in the size 2000 mm x 1250 mm and in thicknesses of 1.5 mm to 4.0 mm. Röhm’s says its experts are happy to help customers with any technical queries, in developing custom solutions or during the material testing and approval of their orthopedic products.

There will be an opportunity to discuss all matters relating to EUROPLEX O face to face at the leading medical technology trade fair COMPAMED, which will take place in Düsseldorf on November 13 to 16, 2023.