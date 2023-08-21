ExxonMobil develops novel HDPE Grade

ExxonMobil has developed a novel high density polyethylene (HDPE) grade, ExxonMobil HD7165L, for Machine Direction Oriented (MDO) PE film applications. Designed for recyclability, HD7165L aims to help help converters create mono-material laminates to replace multi-material laminate structures which can be difficult to mechanically recycle.

Offering ‘excellent optical properties and outstanding mechanical properties’, ExxonMobil HD7165L claims it is well suited to help enable mono-material laminated packaging that can be used to package products like nuts, crackers, condiments, granola bars, and potato chips.

“The development of new HD7165L has been driven by market demand from brand owners and processors looking to develop all-PE packaging which, in turn, has created a need for print webs made of blown MDO-PE films,” said Nilesh Savargaonkar Principal Customer and Application Development Engineer, ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil claims that the HD7165L can help enable converters to produce blown MDO-PE films with 60-70 percent HDPE for enhanced stiffness and high heat resistance. High output rates in excess of 400kg/hr are possible, while bubble stability is maintained.

High MDO stretch ratios as high as 7:1, with very high stiffness (1% secant modulus as high as >200 kpsi) can be achieved. With haze less than ten percent and gloss higher than 60 percent, ExxonMobil HD7165L offers excellent optical properties. Used as a print web of a PE-PE laminate, ExxonMobil says that HD7165L offers high heat resistance, stiffness for a lack of extensibility, and excellent printability for optimum brand promotion.

Compared to a market reference HDPE grade (density 0.962 g/cm³), ExxonMobil HD7165L (density 0.961 g/cm³) delivers better shear thinning behavior and extrudability, higher melt strength for bubble stability, excellent orientability, and gauge uniformity.

“Brand owners and the value chain globally have ambitious goals around the development of packaging that can be recycled,” said Justin Schmader, CANUSA Market Development Manager. “Our ongoing innovation to develop new polyethylene grades that can help enable the creation of mono-material packaging structures is one step in helping them potentially achieve those goals.”