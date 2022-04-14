Arburg to focus on PEEK processing at RAPID + TCT 2022

Two Freeformer 300-3X models will be on show at Arburg’s exhibition stand during RAPID + TCT 2022, as will the "ProcessLog" app, which can be used to track and document jobs in detail.

Friedrich Kanz, Managing Director of Arburg Inc, said: "We are expecting a lot of interest, as many companies in North America are developing additive ideas and are doing so in a fast and highly innovative way. This makes the market extremely dynamic – which is perfect for our APF process and Freeformers."

The free choice of materials from plastics, as also used in injection moulding, has emerged as one of the decisive advantages of Arburg Plastic Freeforming. In addition, the open system allows the properties of the additively manufactured parts to be specifically adapted.

Arburg's presence at RAPID + TCT 2022 is intended to further expand its position, particularly in the aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer goods industries. The focus in Detroit will be on high-temperature applications, such as with the materials ULTEM or PEEK, the processing of flexible materials, polypropylene parts, hard/soft combinations, and process monitoring with the "ProcessLog" app. With its partner OTEC, Arburg will show how the additively manufactured parts achieve surface qualities comparable to those of injection moulded parts through post-processing, such as vibratory finishing and barrel tumbling.

The Freeformer 300-3X can process high-temperature materials such as ULTEM 9085, which is a permanently flame-retardant and low-smoke material suitable for aerospace applications, as well as biocompatible, resorbable, sterilisable and FDA-approved original materials. At the event, the high-temperature Freeformer will process a medically approved PEEK granulate.

The Freeformer is employed in the medical technology, aerospace and automotive industries as well as in research and development.

The North American market also benefits from both local and remote service, process monitoring offerings, and support for customer orders and for processing customer-specific materials. It is precisely this know-how across the entire value chain that helps Arburg customers produce to a high standard right from the start, even in additive manufacturing.