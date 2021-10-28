Avient has introduced its Edgetek Toughened polyphthalamide (PPA) formulations, offering improved heat performance and low moisture absorption versus nylon 66 (PA66) for demanding applications.

× Expand Avient Avient expands HP materials portfolio with Edgetek Toughened PPA Pickup car with open hood, Car engine

The new impact-modified PPA materials are formulated in filled and unfilled grades that deliver exceptional structural integrity and impact resistance at high temperatures. These heat-stabilised formulations maintain tensile strength and tensile elongation properties when tested for long-term thermal aging up to 120°C.

With a slower moisture absorption rate than PA66, they also help to improve durability and long-term performance. Enhanced chemical resistance makes Edgetek Toughened PPA suitable for a range of rigid applications, such as cooling systems, housings, fuel pumps or structural components.

Matt Mitchell, Director, Global Marketing of Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient, said: “This high-performing formulation provides an effective solution for durable, structural applications that need to withstand extreme environments. We’ve combined material science and innovation to expand designers’ ability to solve application challenges.”

Edgetek Toughened PPA formulations are currently manufactured in the US and available for purchase globally.