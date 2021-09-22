BIEGLO polymer experts at FAKUMA

High-performance polymers distributor BIEGLO GmbH is looking forward to welcoming customers back to its booth at FAKUMA 2021. The Hamburg based company has also recently opened its doors to the American market through its American subsidiary BARplast LLC.

BIEGLO is a distributor for Mitsui Chemicals, Inc in Europe. AURUM, a thermoplastic polyimide by Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Japan and marketed and distributed by BIEGLO takes occupies the apex of BIEGLO’s ‘polymer pyramid’. The exceptional property of the highest class of ‘glass transition temperature’ Tg of 245°C makes it stand out amongst all other thermoplastic polymers.

AURUM can be fibre-reinforced to improve initial strength (modulus of elasticity 3 > 22 GPa) and has multiple applications across industries due to its resistance to radiation and chemicals, great sliding properties and low outgassing. BIEGLO recently supported students of Montreal Polytechnique University to carry out a 3D printing project for objects found on the surface of the moon. The material used for in situ 3D printing was a mixture of regolith and AURUM.

AURUM is a preferred choice coating material in electric insulation. Other common applications include bearings, thrust washers, and electric wire coating, amongst others.

AURUM can thus be used in the most challenging and advanced applications in mechanical, electrical/electronics, chemicals, automobiles, space and aviation.

Other polymers that take up places at the top of the pyramid are thermosets with even higher working temperatures, including the ‘Polyimide’ PI PLAVIS S and ‘Polyamideimide’ DEXNYL PAI. BIEGLO offers PLAVIS S series by Daelim Co., Ltd that surpasses the properties of the traditional thermosetting PI grades in heat-resistance and mechanical properties. The PLAVIS S portfolio of aromatic polyimides comes with improved resistance to heat, wear, mechanical abrasion, radiation, and chemicals. PAI, a result of converting a thermoplastic into a cross-linked thermoset, has a continuous service temperature of 260°C and can easily withstand up to -200°C.