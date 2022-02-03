Bostik extends Born2Bond MRO offering

Bostik has recently launched in EMEA a safer and more sustainable WL range offering within its Born2Bond Anaerobic Adhesives portfolio of Engineering Adhesives, with seven alternatives to the standard high-performance products.

It provides the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry with the widest-ever range of anaerobic engineering adhesives that do not carry hazard labels, significantly enhancing the safety and comfort of their use while reducing environmental impact. The seven WL Born2Bond Anaerobic Adhesives are available in two pack sizes and include low-, medium- and high-strength threadlockers, medium-strength pipe sealant, instant and flexible gaskets, and a high-strength retainer.

Not classified as hazardous substances/mixtures under the Classification, Labelling and Packaging of substances and mixtures (CLP) Regulation, the range has been specifically designed to enhance the work environment and ease the EHS assessment of a new product without compromising performance.

The Born2Bond Anaerobic Adhesives range provides more reliable, cost-effective and convenient alternatives to commonly used mechanical fastening solutions such as traditional washers, gaskets, pins, hemps and tapes, with an array of solutions that enable rapid and easy repairs on site, as well as preventative maintenance. The range addresses a number of challenges commonly faced by MRO engineers: increasingly demanding environmental and safety regulations; reliability, smaller and more complex designs; and more adaptable and faster processes.

Included in the range are solutions resistant to vibration, impact, chemicals, oils and extremes of temperature. The adaptability and flexibility of these fast-curing, single-product adhesives eliminate the cost of holding extensive inventory and is a more convenient solution for the maintenance operative.

Polivio Goncalves, Bostik’s Global Head for Engineering Adhesives: “With even more products under development, this now marks the widest range of Not CLP classified anaerobic engineering adhesives on the market.

“The comprehensive range has been developed using the smartest technologies to deliver the highest levels in safety and comfort for MRO engineers, who are not able to compromise on speed of application or high-performance.

“As with the standard, high-performance Born2Bond Anaerobic range, WL adhesive grades provide 100% surface-to-surface contact and exceptional resistance to wear and tear.”

Bostik will be hosting a webinar in EMEA on 16 February to showcase the benefits and industry uses of anaerobic adhesives, and to introduce the new WL product range. Further details, including the recorded webinar, will be available at Born2Bond.Bostik.com