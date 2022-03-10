Cellulose-reinforced resin could be a greener alternative to glass-reinforced grades

Japanese player Polyplastics has launched Plastron LFT resin, which is made of ‘specially formulated regenerated cellulose fibres’.

The group says that Plastron LFT provides weight reduction plus mechanical strength, enabling manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint and meet sustainability goals.

Plastron LFT resin is made of ‘specially formulated regenerated cellulose fibres’.

Polyplastics says a comparison of long-fibre cellulose-reinforced PP resin versus long-fibre glass-reinforced PP resin at the same flexural modulus showed that cellulose-reinforced resin has lower density than glass-filled resin.

While long-fibre cellulose-reinforced PP resin has a flexural modulus roughly 3% higher than that of 30% glass-reinforced PP resin, it exhibits higher values for Charpy impact strength, tensile strength, and flexural strength, thus indicating potential for upgraded strength.

Eco-friendly resins that incorporate natural fibres, starch, wood powder, and other plant-based and natural mineral filling materials are being considered for use in a broader range of applications. Cellulose is a promising material to help reduce CO 2 emissions but its insufficient strength is a limiting factor.

By using regenerated cellulose in the development of LFT resins, the group says it has addressed this drawback. Regenerated cellulose is natural cellulose spun into continuous fibres through wet spinning.

Since cellulose is highly insoluble in solvents, a large portion of regenerated cellulose fibres are manufactured through long and cumbersome processes. Simplifying these processes would likely lead to a further reduction in CO 2.

Polyplastics has developed regenerated long-fibre cellulose materials via a solvent method - a manufacturing process which it says “emits very little CO 2 ”. Since this method involves a closed process that recovers virtually 100% of the solvent, it generates hardly any waste.

The company has earned multiple patents for this technology in Japan and internationally.