Collier Aerospace Corp. will debut at JEC World 2022 its latest analysis and design optimisation software, HyperX, for composite structures used in aircraft, space, maritime, renewables and automotive applications.

× Expand Collier Aerospace Collier Aerospace launching new software product at JEC World A novel composite racing sailboat will attempt to break the world sailing speed record in 2023

Described in a press release as a ‘cutting-edge computer-aided engineering (CAE) solution’, the product being launched represents Collier’s improved offering for designers and engineers for balancing weight reduction with manufacturability and accelerating part development.

Two landmark projects will also feature at Collier Aerospace’s booth: a novel composite racing sailboat (scale model), which will attempt to break the world sailing speed record in 2023, and a flax-based natural fibre reinforcement wind turbine blade designed to reduce the environmental impact of the application during the design phase.

President and CEO Craig Collier said: “We totally redesigned our software. It runs faster and handles larger models with a new and powerful graphics engine and underlying relational database to hold terabytes of data. Along with streamline workflows and a redesigned modern interface, engineers can do more in less time. By adopting this new solution, designers can gain important advantages, from greater efficiency to expanded flexibility to analyse and optimise any type of composite.”

HyperX is licensed on a subscription basis and is the successor to Collier’s HyperSizer software. Existing customers will be invited to migrate to the new software as Collier Aerospace will continue to support HyperSizer throughout a customer’s transition period to HyperX.

Also launching at JEC World will be Collier Aerospace’s new website, alongside live demonstrations.