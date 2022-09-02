Could plastics help create an inflatable lunar habitat?

Austrian architect Thomas Herzig had a vision of a self-sustaining habitat able to withstand the harsh environment of space. Having pitched his ideas to the European Space Agency, could that vision soon become a reality? Rob Coker spoke to Herzig to find out.

The colonisation of the Moon has been a dream for many people for centuries. How did it feel winning a contract from the European Space Agency (ESA) that could help make it a reality?

I felt extremely fortunate to have the support of ESA, allowing me to develop my concept intensively and providing theoretical proof that this concept actually works and has many significant advantages over other previously published lunar habitat designs.

What steps did you take that helped draw ESA's attention to your product?

Thomas Herzig

I had previously designed a Mars habitat on my own initiative with the support of the two Astrophysicists Gabor Bihari and Norbert Kömle, which had not yet been worked out in such detail, but was based on the same principle: A prefabricated ultralight inflatable membrane structure covered with loose regolith for protection against cosmic particle radiation, plus reflective foils that direct only the useful spectrum of sunlight inside.

I submitted this design to ESA's OSIP (Open Space Innovation Platform) channel with the note that I would like to develop a modified lunar habitat version.

Tell me about the Pneumocell concept and the reasons why ESA is interested in it for this project.

The selection process had two stages. Already in the feedback after the first selection stage, our concept was described as ‘potentially disruptive’ by the jury.

ESA had already received two commissioned lunar habitat concepts by two other very well-known architectural offices, SOM and Foster & Associates.

Not based on a 3D-printed structure and not on a prefabricate hard shell structure, our concept was very different – and new.

Apparently, the ESA jury had recognised the potential of our concept and was curious to see how expandable it would be with further development, as well as how well it would stand up to scientific, technical and economic scrutiny.

Which materials make up the fabric of the habitat?

After our materials research, two membrane materials are now on the short list: Mylar (BOPET) and aliphatic TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane).

Reflective Mylar is already being used in space for satellites. It has higher tensile strength than TPU and has a wider temperature range. However, no large inflatable walk-in structure has ever been produced from Mylar.

On the other hand, we have already erected several larger inflatable buildings on Earth using TPU. It is easier and cheaper to process and there are already a lot of industrially produced components on the market, such as valves and cable holders. Tests on prototypes will show which of the two is the better option.

Since the homogenous, transparent Mylar or TPU membrane would not be strong enough to withstand the high inner pressure, the whole structure is reinforced by a net of Dyneema (an ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMwPE)) ropes. This material features the highest tensile strength versus weight and is flexible enough in the required temperature range. For the mirrors, a silver coated Kapton membrane is the best option.

Roughly how many square metres will the habitat occupy once inflated?

The central element of each unit consists of the torus-shaped greenhouse, which has a floor area of ​​245 square metres and is five metres high.

Sleeping compartments, sanitary rooms and tunnels are connected to these greenhouses, and rooms for work and daily needs are connected to the tunnels. These add another 50-100 square metres to each unit.

A habitat unit consists of a CFRP-truss frame tower with reflective foil, a greenhouse plus various adjoining rooms with building services and has a total payload of approximately 4,000kg.

How many humans could exist comfortably in there and for how long?

One greenhouse can provide enough oxygen and food for two humans. By adding more units, we can create a village housing up to at least 100 more inhabitants.

As long as the ecological cycle within the greenhouse is stable, the team can self-sufficiently provide itself with food, oxygen and energy for an unlimited period of time.

Does it worry you that perhaps some critics may see the project as humans bringing plastics pollution to the Moon?

My intention is to install a functioning ecological cycle on the moon in which all waste is recycled. Plastic foils, of which we only need very little material, make this technically possible.

For each kilogram of building material that we bring to the moon, we need 300kg of fuel. For this reason alone, we will not be able to afford to produce garbage on the moon.